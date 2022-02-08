BENIDORM is wooing new hospitality workers from around Spain by offering somewhere cheap to stay in the resort.

The hospitality industry’s biggest-ever crisis caused by the pandemic has meant staff levels have halved in the last two years.

Ahead of an expected busy tourist season, Benidorm employers have plenty of vacancies but not enough local people to fill them.

The Abreca restaurant association has launched an initiative to attract workers from across the country by negotiating a rental price deal with the Aptur tourist apartment association.

Seasonal staff coming into the resort will only have to pay an average of €12 per day for their accommodation.

Aptur president, Diego Salinas, said: “ Hospitality staff spend the day working and when they finish, they only think about sleeping and resting, and they need accommodation that doesn’t take away what they have earned.”

A dedicated website portal to attract workers will also be launched in the spring.

Traineeships and internships with Abreca bar and restaurant businesses will be offered under the slogan, ‘Stay and Work in Benidorm’.

Abreca is also going to follow the examples of businesses in other parts of Spain like Madrid by providing live online streaming of bars and restaurants to give potential customers a flavour of their atmosphere.

