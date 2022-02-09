A MAN who allegedly used a high-powered hunting gun to shoot and injure two people in random and unprovoked attacks in Sevilla has been arrested in connection with attempted murder.

The 37-year-old man is accused of shooting two people in the Las Cabezas de San Juan and causing them minor injuries.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving multiple reports from ‘quite nervous and scared’ eye-witnesses who warned police there was a man ‘firing shots in the middle of a public place’.

The victims were rushed to hospital and police were able to identify a 37-year-old local resident as the attacker.

After arresting the man less than an hour after the brutal shooting, officers searched his address and found a 12-gauge shotgun used for hunting and 19 unfired cartridges.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Lebrija Court of First Instance and Investigation, where he faces charges for the crime of attempted murder.

