POLICE in Spain have tracked down and arrested five people for their involvement in the laundering of drug trafficking proceeds in the south of Spain.

The group are suspected of heading up an international gang involved in drug trafficking, VAT fraud and money laundering.

Following a ‘multi-agency investigation’, five thugs were arrested in the towns of Benalmadena and Marbella in Malaga, in Algeciras in Cadiz and in the autonomous city of Ceuta on Wednesday morning.

Some 150 Spanish cops worked together on Operation Artio to locate the gang members.

Police said they seized ‘abundant documentation’ during the raid and that the investigation remains open.

