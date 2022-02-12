THE Olive Press counts on over 20 journalists and writers spread around Spain.

Over 75% of our staff work in editorial… and there’s a good reason why.

Clarke during a TV interview

The paper’s editor and owner, Jon Clarke, is a journalist who leads from the front on a daily basis.

Rolling up his sleeves – particularly around deadline days – he is the driving force in finding exclusive stories and interesting content for every issue.

And it’s not just for the Olive Press.

Jon Clarke and Dani Garcia

The former Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday staffer has been an investigative journalist for over two decades.

Passionate about corruption, crime and injustice, he has interviewed hundreds of VIPs and celebrities from Jamie Oliver to Joe Strummer and Gordon Ramsay to Abba.

Jon Clarke and Ferran Adria

He has also covered some of the biggest global stories, from Chernobyl to the death of Princess Diana and from the Prince Andrew scandal to the abduction of toddler Madeleine McCann and the Epstein scandal.

It’s why he is frequently found on Sky News and the BBC and, most recently, with a German TV documentary on the prime suspect in the Maddie case.

Promotional Poster for the German documentary on Madeleine McCann’s prime suspect

As well as publishing three books – the most recent on Maddie – he loves travel writing, food and wine, and has penned a lot for the UK national press.

He fell in love with Spain after living in Madrid in the 1990s and now divides his time between Marbella and Ronda with a wife and two kids.

