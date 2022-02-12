A TINY village in Cuenca is offering a free house to anyone who can save their only pub.

The beloved bar in Villalgordo del Marquesado (1hr 45mins from Madrid) is the only remaining establishment that serves a minute population of 76 people.

The bar closed in December last year, but rather than helplessly watch the village’s decline the town hall decided to gift anyone who takes charge of the bar with a free house in the municipality.

“We are offering the bar itself, heating, a fridge and also a house to anyone who can take over,” said mayor Natalio Valencia.

“The bar is the place where everyone in the village gets together, including those come on the weekend.

“If we lose the bar, where will see one another? We worry we would lose touch with our village.”

Valencia explained that new landlords would only need to pay their social security contributions and the electricity bill.

The extra house is also situated right next to the bar.

Incredible offers like these have sprung up recently in efforts to reverse rural depopulation – Villalgordo del Marquesado for example has seen its population half in 30 years.

Valencia said he’d already received four applications from as far as Barcelona and Alicante.

Anyone interested in the offer call the town hall on 969290201 or send an email to villalgordo-marquesado@local.jccm.es.