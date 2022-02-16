FIREFIGHTERS in Malaga saved a woman’s life during a terrifying blaze caused by an unsupervised candle.

The quick-thinking crew guided the pensioner, 72, to safety after the fire broke out in Callejon El Perchel at around 7.50 pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services rushed to the blaze at the six-storey building and quickly evacuated residents, including the pensioner.

A number of residents were taken to the Carlos Haya hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigations are ongoing.

