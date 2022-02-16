THREE people were rescued by the Salvamar Gadir from a sailboat that suffered engine failure in rough seas in the Costa del Sol.

The alarm was raised at around 10am on Tuesday, according to Salvamento,

The rescue center was notified that the Vita Nova sailboat needed assistance due to high winds and waves just off the coast of Estepona.

Salvamar Gadir’s rescue boat was sent to the scene at around 10.50am to collect the crew and tow the sailboat back to safety.

Everyone picked up by the rescue boat was returned to shore safely.

