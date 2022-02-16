WORLD No1 Novak Djokovic has been busy since his deportation from Down Under renovating a sprawling €6.4 million mansion on the Costa del Sol.

The tennis star was granted permission to build ceiling-to-floor windows at his luxury Marbella home.

The Serbian star, 34, has grand plans to extend his sprawling Costa del Sol estate which he bought two years ago.

The tennis player wants to build the home based around concepts like the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

Djokovic has already ripped out the inside of the villa and is set to release the existing bathrooms, kitchens and jacuzzis.

Plans include turning the mansion – which he rented for more than €9,500-a-week during Spain’s tough national coronavirus lockdown – into a Feng Shu paradise.

Turkish bath and sauna one of many luxuries in new Djokovic mansion in Marbella LUXURY: Bedroom in Djokovic’s Marbella home, complete with poster bed TRAINING: Djokovic’s Marbella pad has a private tennis court so the ace can train at home EXTERIOR: Novak Djokovic splashed more than €10 million on a property in Sierra Blanca, Marbella

The tennis player wants to build the home based around concepts like the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

A source told Spanish celeb website Vanitatis: “Once the renovation work is finished, Casa Perla will have a purely feng shui style.”

READ ALSO: