Svenska Skolan Marbella: Bringing a friendly approach to the Swedish curriculum

Svenska Skolan Marbella

The motto of the school translates to ‘School for nice people’ as all students are offered a competitive education in a kind and nurturing environment.

The small, intimate and family friendly school has a warm and friendly atmosphere set in the beautiful surroundings of Marbella.

The school provides an inclusive and supportive education, with many students continuing on to higher education all around the world and achieving higher than average grades.

With such a tight-knit group of staff and students, everyone is on a first name basis in the friendly environment.

Most classes are taught outdoors, utilising the many outdoor facilities on offer with many day trips in the beautiful Andalucian landscape.

The school offers a year abroad for Swedish students, as well as summer schools teaching Spanish language and culture classes.

For more information, go to svenskaskolanmarbella.com

Contact us through svenskaskolanmarbella.com or call us on 34 952 86 82 52

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.