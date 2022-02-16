A 14-year-old girl has been discovered lying dead in the ruins of a church above Alcala la Real, Jaen.

Police believe the girl, who has been identified with the initials K.E.Z, was sexually assaulted before being suffocated.

A 20 year-old man is in custody after calling 112 and confessing to the crime, according to local media reports.

He made the call at 9.30pm on Tuesday evening and shortly after the Guardia Civil found the dead girl lying naked in the ruins of Santo Domingo de Silos church part of an old castle complex known as Fortaleza de la Mora that sits atop the town.

The family of the girl, who is Spanish with Arab origins, had earlier reported her missing.

Un horror. Se te congela el corazón con un suceso tan espantoso. Estamos muy pendientes de la investigación de un caso que tiene toda mi condena. Un fuerte abrazo a su familia y a toda Alcalá la Real.https://t.co/8WpUrDePAF — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) February 16, 2022

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno tweeted about the “horror of such a terrible event” and offered his condolences to the family.

