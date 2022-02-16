2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool - € 155,000

Penthouse La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 155,000

Bargain 2 bedroom penthouse walking distance to the beach A bright top floor penthouse enjoying excellent sea, golf and mountain views from its private terrace, located in the fabulous 24h gated community Duquesa Village featuring five swimming pools, paddle tennis courts and benefiting from being within 15 minutes walking distance to amenities as well as sandy beaches. Well presented penthouse This penthouse is well presented and offers a large living-dining room accessing an south facing terrace, a modern fully equipped kitchen, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes opening onto the… See full property details