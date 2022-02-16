ELCHE footwear manufacturer, Hoff, has opened its second branded store in Spain in Palma de Mallorca.

Since it started in 2016, Hoff has sold over 350,000 coloured trainers in more than 70 countries with stock supplied to retailers like Bloomingdale’s and Printemps.

The firm says that ‘it was conceived as a fashion brand based on authenticity as an essential value’.

COLOURS GALORE(Hoff image)

Hoff last year opened its first branded store in the Salamanca area of Madrid, and has now added an outlet in Palma de Mallorca on Avenida Jaime III.

Expansion plans include two shops for Barcelona on Rambla de Catalunya and at the L’Illa shopping centre, with staff recruitment already taking place.

Stores are also set to open in Bilbao and Valencia.

Hoff says that sales of their trademark trainers have ‘skyrocketed’ via their online and social media platforms as the footwear ‘blurs the line between quality, incredible designs and really fair prices’.

The range on offer is being expanded to include jackets, joggers, pullovers, t-shirts and backpacks for both men and women.

