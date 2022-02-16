AN appeal has been launched to discover the whereabouts of a British expat Costa Blanca resident who has not been seen since Sunday.

The Guardia Civil and the Policia Local in Javea have asked people for news of any sightings of 87-year-old Christopher Webb.

They believe that finding his vehicle will be crucial to locating him as it is no longer parked outside his Javea home.

Authorities say it is a grey coloured Mazda station wagon with the registration number, 5582 DFD.

Any information can be passed on to the Guardia Civil by phoning their Javea barracks on 965 791 085 or the Policia Local on 965 790 081.

No more details have been released about Mr.Webb.