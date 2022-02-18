1 bedroom Apartment for sale in El Varadero with pool - € 150,000

Apartment El Varadero, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 150,000

We are pleased to offer for sale this nicely presented one bedroom apartment in the Sunflower 1 complex in El Varadero. The apartment is located on the first floor of the complex and has stunning views to the communal swimming pool area as well as to the ocean. It is sold fully furnished and comprises of one bedroom with fully fitted wardrobes, a bathroom and an open plan kitchen that overlooks the lounge. There is easy access from the lounge via large patio doors to the spacious terrace which has amazing views. The Sunflower 1 complex is well maintained and is very much sought after due to… See full property details