A female driver of a British-registered car died on Friday after it ran off an Alicante Province road into a ditch filled with water

The accident happened just before 8.00 am on the road to the El Hondo natural park in the Crevillente municipality.

Firefighters confirmed that the vehicle had a UK number plate and described the motorist as being in her forties.

There were no passengers in the car.

FIRE CREW AT ACCIDENT SCENE

The car had left the road and overturned in a ditch as it was submerged partially by water.

An early hypothesis is that the driver may have died from drowning ahead of an autopsy confirming the cause of her death.

Fire crews from Crevillente and Elche attended the scene as well as paramedics.

The motorist was already deceased when help arrived.

