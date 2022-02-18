EXPERIENCED Policia Nacional officers have been shocked by the lack of remorse shown by an Elche teenager, who shot his parents and younger brother last week.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the boy, 15, struck on February 8, but only confessed to his aunt three days later, after putting the bodies in a shed and spent most of the time playing video games. .

Alicante’s Juvenile Court remanded him into a secure juvenile facility with specialist psychiatric help after he spent two days in the custody of the Policia Nacional.

THREE MINUTES SILENCE FOR VICTIMS OUTSIDE ELCHE TOWN HALL, LAST SATURDAY

The boy, named as Santiago, confessed to the killings and detailed the horrific catalogue of events with officers stunned by his cold-hearted attitude to what happened.

The triple-killing in the Algoda area of Elche was prompted by a row over Santiago’s school grades, which had fallen from their usual high level.

His mobile phone was taken away and his parents disabled their Wifi router to restrict his internet access.

The Policia Nacional heard how he fired two bullets from a shotgun into his mother’s back when she was in the kitchen on February 8.

His father was a keen hunter and despite the gun cabinet being locked, he managed to get into it His younger brother witnessed the killing and was fatally shot once ‘as he tried to escape’ according to Santiago’s statement.

He then waited four hours for his father to come home from work before firing three bullets into him.

THREE DAY COVER-UP

Santiago dragged the bodies some 30 metres to a shed.

He cleared up the blood, had a shower, and made himself dinner before playing video games. Three days of deception followed as Santiago made excuses for the absence of his father from work and his brother from school.

He impersonated his mother by using her WhatsApp account to answer any messages sent to her.

The boy rang his father’s boss to say he was absent because he had COVID-19.

He contacted the parents of some of his brother’s schoolmates with the excuse that he was missing classes because he had to go to a funeral in Albacete, and then caught the coronavirus.

Most of the time Santiago continued with his obsession with video games before an aunt, who had not heard from her sister, dropped in on February 11.

Santiago told her that the whole family was asleep but then broke down and confessed to killing them when she did not believe his story.

He also showed her photos he had taken of their bodies.

The funeral of his parents and brother took place on Monday with Cruz Roja staff providing emotional support to the mourners.

