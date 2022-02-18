A Torrevieja apartment owner has earned a record city fine for animal abandonment after literally throwing out seven cats onto the street.

The Norwegian landlord has been fined €11,110 by Torrevieja’s Policia Local for animal abuse.

Five of the cats were found after several days of searching and are now housed in an animal shelter.

Three cats were prodded off the first-floor balcony of the Calle San Emigdio property watched by horrified neighbours who called police and took footage of what was going on.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The animals belonged to a tenant who died five days previously.

The landlord moved in swiftly to clean up the apartment before re-renting it.

All of the furniture had been removed but the cats were an altogether different proposition.

Neighbours witnessed him use a broom to push a cat off the balcony onto the street.

He then repeated the process with two other animals.

When police arrived, the man would not cooperate and told officers that he did not understand what they wanted.

Police found one of the cats with head and nose injuries.

He was fined €1,000 each for five cases of not having measures in place to prevent the cats from escaping onto the street.

In addition, he received a €6,050 ticket for proven animal abuse of one of the cats.

