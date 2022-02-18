THE refurbishment work on the iconic hotel Fuerte Marbella has brought to light human remains which, according to initial estimates, could date back to the 17th or 18th centuries.

On Wednesday, February 16, Fuerte Group Hotels informed the Junta’s Departments of Culture and Heritage and Development of the discoveries made at the Fort of San Luis, an Asset of Cultural Interest located inside the hotel complex.

The recovery of the Fort of San Luis, which is registered in the General Catalogue of Andalucian Historical Heritage, forms part of the process of refurbishment to convert the historical hotel, located right on the beachfront in the centre of Marbella, into a new 5 -star hotel.

The archaeologist in charge of supervising the work, Jose Antonio Valiente, is working on dating the remains, in collaboration with the civil servants responsible for the file opened to monitor the works.



The establishment, which opened in 1957, has 251 rooms and, after the refurbishment work, will have a gym with sea views on the fifth floor of the hotel, a wellness area and a gastronomic offer that will be backed by Michelin-starred chefs.



Works will take place throughout 2022 and the hotel will open its doors in 2023 with a freshly renovated look and improved services.

