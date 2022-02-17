SINGER India Martinez has announced she will perform at the Cadiz Carnival 2022.

The Andalucian star was announced as the headline act on Wednesday evening as the Carnival gears up to return to the city after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Organisers said “world-class artist” India would help revellers kickstart the celebrations at the major event.

Thousands of partygoers are expected to gather to see performances from the Spanish flamenco and pop singer.

The 31-year-old will spearhead the festival’s day of celebrations on June 4.

? NOTICIAS | INDIA MARTÍNEZ, será la pregonera del Carnaval de Cádiz 2022 pic.twitter.com/pQ9djd4lDU — Código Carnaval (@codigocarnaval) February 16, 2022

Mayor of Cadiz Jose Maria Gonzalez said: “India is the perfect person to help us promote our party also outside of Cadiz and Andalucia.

“Because of her love for Cadiz and for the festival, India Martínez is the perfect artist to kickstart this special, long-awaited event.”

The Angel singer said she was delighted to be invited to take part in the celebrations.

“I am full of pride and emotion,” she said. “It is an honour that the people of Cadiz want me to kick-start the carnival.

“It is the best possible opportunity for me to tell the people of Cadiz how much I love them.

“I feel so grateful, I have nothing but love and respect for this place.”

India famously references Cadiz in the lyrics of her song Azulejos de Lunares.

She wrote: “I was born in Cordoba, I grew up in Almería and I dream of Cadiz.”

Gracias Cádiz por darme el honor de ser la “Pregonera del Carnaval” en este 2022!! Con todo el respeto, amor y pasión que os tengo!!

Muero con CÁI!!

Muero, muero, muero!!! ?? — India Martínez (@IndiaMartinez) February 16, 2022

READ ALSO: