1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city - € 228,000

Apartment Barcelona, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 228,000

If you would like to have an apartment in the center of Barcelona, where you can easily access all the best outdoor locations, restaurants and boutiques then this apartment is for you! This amazing one bedroom apartment has the option to come fully furnished, which would a sofa bed, a TV, a dinning table with chairs, an outside table with chairs, a double bed, all the storage spaces shown on the pictures and a fully equipped kitchen! The apartment itself has just been renovated to the highest of standards and with attention to detail, which is visible through the incredible finishing touches…. See full property details