COPS in Almeria have launched an attempted murder probe after a man was shot outside a nightclub.

Emergency services rushed to reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Calle Largo Garza in Roquetas de Mar at around 4.30am on Tuesday, February 22.

Officers from the Guardia Civil discovered one man, aged 36, with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Poniente Hospital in El Ejido where medical staff has described his condition as serious.

Cops are treating the incident as attempted murder and have launched a hunt for the person involved.

