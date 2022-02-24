2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda - € 185,000

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 185,000

2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor apartment situated in the sought after gated Urbanization of Calahonda Park. With the beach only a short walk away and a commercial centre with lots of amenities, including supermarkets, bars and restaurants right next to the complex, this is a very convenient location. You also can catch the bus to go either to Marbella or to Fuengirola just in front the urbanization. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms (both with fitted wardrobes) and 2 bathrooms, one with a shower and the main ensuite bathroom with a bathtub. The kitchen has a serving hatch opening onto… See full property details