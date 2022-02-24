A LARGE mosaic dating back to Roman times has been uncovered at an olive grove in Cordoba.

A ‘fortuitous earth movement’ led to a farmer making the remarkable discovery in the town of Adamuz.

He then reported the major artifact to the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) and archaeologists began digging on the site.

Archaeologist Alejandro Ibañez, who led the team of excavators, said: “This province of ours does not stop giving us surprises”.

For security reasons, and to avoid looters, the specific place of the discovery has not been revealed.

Mayor of Adamuz, Rafael Angel Moreno, said that although some pieces of Roman origin had been recovered in the past and placed in the local museum, ‘the discovery of this mosaic is unprecedented’.

“This constitutes the first site of these characteristics in the municipality,” he said.

READ ALSO: