German fraudster fugitive who swindled €300K arrested in Spain’s Mallorca 

A FUGITIVE German fraudster has been arrested in Mallorca where he had been hiding out for some 18 months.

The 60-year-old, whose name has not been released to the public, was the subject of a European arrest warrant and was detained in Palma on Monday..

The suspect, from North Rhine-Westphalia, is accused of swindling some €300,000 in Germany between June 2019 and November 2020 before fleeing to the Balearic Island.

But his quiet life on the run came to an end early on February 21 when officers from the Policia Nacional tracked him down to a property in s’Arenal, and arrested him.

On February 22, he appeared via videoconference before the National Court, which ordered him to be remanded in custody pending extradition to Germany.

According to judicial sources, the man had been living an apparently normal life in the Balearic capital for a little over a year and a half.

