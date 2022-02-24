ALL residents have been evacuated safely following a fire in student accommodation in Sevilla.

The blaze broke out at the five-storey building in Camas on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services raced to the scene on Calle Montañas following reports that one room in the building was engulfed in flames

The scene was attended by police and fire crews who ensured the safe evacuation of all the students inside.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and police confirmed the students will be able to return to the accommodation shortly.

Those with rooms damaged by the flames will be relocated to other rooms within the same building.

No one was injured in the fire.

Inquiries are ongoing to discover the source of the blaze.

READ ALSO: