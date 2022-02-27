8 bedroom Villa for sale in Sitges with garage - € 2,600,000

Villa Sitges, Barcelona 8 beds 4 baths € 2,600,000

This magnificent corner villa on the second line of the sea, on four sides, with a comfortable garage and outdoor parking space, has a surface area of 395m2 on a plot of 1055 m2. The construction and finishes have a lot of character and charm: high ceilings with beautiful exposed beams, beautiful interior and exterior carpentry. . In its stately origin, it was designed with independent areas of use, such as the double staircases that give access to the upper floor, dividing the noble area from the service area. . . The property is distributed over two floors and has a total of 6 spacious… See full property details