“We have been delighted by the high demand during the first 2 months of 2022 and encouraged by the diverse range of nationalities proving that the Costa del Sol really is a magnet with international appeal from Scandinavia, Middle East, Benalux and despite Brexit, still to British buyers”.

This is a question that Antonio Sardina, MD at One Eden often asks. Of course, there are benefits with both options, but One Eden have decided to focus on building communities with the best resort facilities. This philosophy appears to be working with a bumper start to 2022.

One Eden’s signature resort areas will include a variety of pools (indoor and outdoor), jacuzzis, saunas, games rooms and children’s areas while the sporty owners will be able to enjoy tennis, padel tennis, badminton, beach volleyball, outdoor and indoor gyms and multi-purpose courts for those playing 5-a-side or basketball. Co-working, a must in our new world of work, will of course be provided in all the communities.

1 of 7

Antonio commented

“Premier resorts not only provide excellent facilities for the owners of apartments but it also means that apartments are more attractive to rent so investors are already

purchasing with us. As are families that intend to live here all year and enjoy the top class amenities”

With over 1500 off plan apartments, duplexes, penthouses and townhouses planned for the Costa del Sol, from Alcaidesa to Mijas Costa, One Eden have already practically sold out Phase I of the 1st two developments, Alcaidesa Infinity and Royal Palms Mijas. Phase II of both projects are launching this week with a list of clients already waiting to place their deposits.

As if this was not enough for the busy sales team, Antonio is planning to launch Cascades Estepona (64 townhouses) and Serenity Alcaidesa (270+ frontline golf apartments and penthouses) by Easter.

Alcaidesa is a prime example of One Eden investing in an area in order to create a real community with excellent facilities. Acqua Alcaidesa Commercial Centre now boasts a new supermarket, Pizza Express, a variety of restaurants and bars and a medical centre is planned. One Eden even has its own chiringuito on the beach and a packed programme of live music and events are planned when it re-opens at Easter.

Antonio Sardina, MD One Eden

For more information call

+34 697 113 900

www.oneeden.com