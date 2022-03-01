NOW is a better time than ever to be renting properties on the Costa Del Sol. Owners can make a small fortune and still keep their property to enjoy for their own family, holidays, and guests.

It seems like an easy prospect. List your property on a few portals, and start making money – but the reality is very different and the days of dropping off the keys and putting your feet up are long gone.

What do you do when the call arrives at 2am and there is a leak or the renters get locked out? When guests want to arrive late at night or there is an issue with the property portal or even a double booking?

Answering multiple enquiries, processing bookings, and payments can also be complex tasks.

In addition, many new owners do not realise that since 2016, all holiday rentals must comply with Rental Law – Decree 28/2016, which requires higher standards of facilities, equipment, and support.

This law also means every guest must be registered with the police within 24 hours of their arrival – all of this is the property owner’s responsibility.

From providing a 24-hour emergency hotline, key management, providing linen, organising changeovers, providing our trusted cleaners and maintenance team, and ensuring renters meet all legal requirements, Suncoaster arrange everything on your behalf.

In our 30 years in the industry, we have seen it all, and have refined our business for any eventuality. We list your property, deal with all enquiries and bookings, take care of the dreaded 2am emergency calls, and even provide a monthly inspection report for your peace of mind.

Unless you are prepared to be on call at all times, even when you are on holiday or with your kids, you need a property manager that adheres to the highest standards with professionalism and efficiency.

It can be a daunting prospect for anyone looking to rent their property, but with Suncoaster working beside you, you needn’t worry.

Since 1991, we have established ourselves as the gold standard of property management on the Costa del Sol, offering peace of mind, satisfied tenants, more clients, repeat bookings, and a reputation as a trusted renter.

At Suncoaster, we think of everything so that you don’t have to.

For more information, please contact:

Email: elizabeth@suncoastergroup.com

Phone: +34 952 93 93 29

www.suncoasterhomecare.com