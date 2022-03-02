People in Gibraltar who wish to send letters or small parcels to friends and family within Ukraine can do so for free.

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office has waived fees on postal services to Ukraine in solidarity following the Russian invasion.

All letters, cards and parcels weighing up to 5kg can be sent for free from the post office in Main Street.

Postal staff will assist in the filling out of Custom Declaration forms which are necessary on all parcels posted abroad.

Announcing the move, Gibraltar’s Minister for Postal Services, Vijay Daryanani, said it was a gesture of support.

“We will do everything possible to show our support and are working closely with different departments to identify all the ways to make this happen,” he said in a statement.

“Communicating with friends and families during these difficult moments is crucial and we will therefore do everything that we can to help,” he added.

The Moorish Castle tonight lit in blue and yellow as a mark of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/95AumesNIL — HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) February 28, 2022 On Tuesday, the Rock’s famous Moorish castle was lit up in the Ukrainian flags’ blue and yellow in a show of solidarity.

