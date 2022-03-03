THE shock waves from Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour have awakened a motion of solidarity with the Ukrainian people all over the world.

Mass demonstrations in several European capitals against the attack orchestrated by Vladimir Putin have been joined these days by a whole network of international aid to help as the humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine.

From donating clothing to pet food, you can help families and children caught in the conflict by contributing items to keep them safe, warm and fed.

The principal items required are: Basic first aid such as bandages, iodine, painkillers, ointments for burns and hygiene products. They also need generators, torches, blankets and sleeping bags, batteries, baby food, mats, boots and non-perishable food, such as tinned food, energy bars and dried fruit and nuts.

Take a look at the various places you can donate in Malaga:



Malaga city: Costa Golf caravan park, on the Guadalmar road and in front of Leroy Merlin (from 10.00 am), in the Ukrainian shops located near El Corte Ingles (Mix Saborea) and in the Huelin neighbourhood (Mini Mix) or in the Mini Market (Calle Salitre, 12).

In addition, the Hermandad de la Salud has joined the collection and material can be handed in at their brotherhood house (C/ Trinidad, 5) from Tuesday 1 to Friday 4 March from 18.00 to 21.00 hours.

Torremolinos: in collaboration with the Prosvita association, the Town Hall will set up the stand that the Aguas de Torremolinos company has at the fairgrounds for the collection. Civil Protection personnel will receive and safekeep the material from Wednesday March 2 between 10.00 and 20.00 hours.

Marbella-San Pedro de Alcantara: Adolfo Suarez Conference and Exhibition Centre (from 9.00 a.m.).

Benalmadena: Cafeteria Prosvita (Avda. Manuel Mena Palma).

Fuengirola: Kapriz Shop (C/ Palangreros,14), Gurman Shop in Los Boliches (Avda. Jesus Cautivo, 19) and Los Boliches-Suitte (C/ Las Salinas, 16. Every day from 10.00 to 20.00 hours).

Mijas Pueblo: Sunshine Language School (Avda. de Mejico, 6). Tuesday to Thursday from 10.00 to 13.45 hours and from 16.00 to 20.00 hours. Fridays from 10.00 to 13.45 hours and from 16.00 to 18.00 hours.

La Cala de Mijas: Casa Esteban Ice Cream Parlour (C/ Marbella, 3). Every day from 12.00 to 18.00 hours.

Las Lagunas de Mijas: Avates Association (C/ La Union).

