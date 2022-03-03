COMPANIES associated with the Alicante Provincial Housing Promoters Association (Provia), are to provide over 100 unoccupied rental flats to house fleeing Ukrainian citizens that arrive in Alicante.

The properties are typically reserved for property-buyers that need short-term accommodation before collecting keys for their new home.

Provia responded to the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an initiative similar to that extended for victims of the 2019 floods in the Vega Baja.

Some 50 homes were provided then, but double that number is expected to be utilised this time.

According to Jesualdo Ros, Provia general secretary, explained: “Semi-new homes that are not for sale and that will be made available to the emergency free of charge, distributed throughout the province but mostly in Alicante and Elche.”

“The offer will be completed with some flats from the stock used by developers to accommodate future clients and which are neither for sale nor for rent, most of them in tourist areas but in a symbolic amount given that tourist housing from April It’s hard to keep it empty.”

READ MORE: Five-point plan unveiled by Spain’s Valencia region to help Ukraine and refugees