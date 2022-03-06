1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Magalluf - € 149,000

Apartment Magalluf, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 149,000

Magaluf – Bright and renovated apartment, great investment! This bright and renovated apartment of 49 m2 consists one bedroom, one (renovated) bathroom, a fitted and equipped kitchen and nice living-dining room with access to the terrace. The apartment is located in a residential area with community parking, has excellent access, very close to all services, schools, supermarkets, boutiques, shopping centers, international restaurants and medical centers. All recently renovated (also electricity/piping), it is not only interesting as a place to live or where you can spent your holidays. As an… See full property details