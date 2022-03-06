Apartment

Magalluf, Majorca

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 149,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Magalluf - € 149,000

Magaluf – Bright and renovated apartment, great investment! This bright and renovated apartment of 49 m2 consists one bedroom, one (renovated) bathroom, a fitted and equipped kitchen and nice living-dining room with access to the terrace. The apartment is located in a residential area with community parking, has excellent access, very close to all services, schools, supermarkets, boutiques, shopping centers, international restaurants and medical centers. All recently renovated (also electricity/piping), it is not only interesting as a place to live or where you can spent your holidays. As an… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.