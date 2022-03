Flat La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 185,000

Magnificent and central apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in excellent condition located in front of the health center and the Mediterranean, incredible views, shops at hand, the building is located on the 1st line of the Mediterranean, the urbanization has a swimming pool and parking for exclusive use from the owners, bus stop just below the building… See full property details