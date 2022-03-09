A LOCAL greengrocer from Sevilla is set on driving 7,000 kilometres to help Ukrainians.

Jesus Perez de Tena, from Sevilla, has set off early this morning, March 9, on his way to the Ukraine-Poland border with a 9-seater van—usually brimming with fruit and veg—full of much-needed medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals.

The Olive Press caught up with Tena just before he was about to embark on his epic venture across the continent doing, as he humbly put it, ‘just my bit to help.’

Tena, who is used to driving all over Spain buying fresh produce for his store, was struck by the need to help last Friday when he went for an evening run.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the death, human suffering and senseless destruction that is taking place in Ukraine and I knew I needed to help.” Tena told the Olive Press.

“I decided there and then to go. Of course no one really took me seriously, that was until Sunday morning when I went to the local church which has connections with an Ukrainian association to offer my services.” he added explaining how he had planned to finance the whole journey himself, at an estimated cost of €2500, with his savings.

“But since word has got out that I’m going, people have been very generous with donations to help cover the expenses.” Tena, who plans to cross the continent in three days sharing the arduous journey with his brother-in-law, has explained.

“We will take longer to drive back though, as we will be coming back with seven refugees who have already been assigned to us.”

The Olive Press will be following Tena on his journey, with updates to follow.

