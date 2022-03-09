CONSTRUCTION of Spain’s first advanced biofuel plant has started in the Cartagena area of Murcia.

The €200 million project is being undertaken by Repsol at their existing refinery site in the Escombreras Valley.

The new facility will come into operation in the first half of 2023 and will create 1,000 new jobs.

Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, described the enterprise as a ‘cutting-edge plant and a magnificent example of the circular economy’.

The project is being developed in four different areas that cover an area of ??41,500 square meters.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 250,000 tons of biofuels annually through the recycling of waste like cooking oil and non-food crops.

It’s claimed that carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 900,000 tons each year.

Advanced biofuels, such as biodiesel, and biopropane can be used in planes, trucks or cars without the need to modify existing engines.

At an official launch ceremony on Monday, Repsol chairman, Antonio Brufau, said: “Cartagena will consolidate itself as a supply centre of fundamental products for the present and for the future as an example of Repsol’s commitment to sustainable mobility.”

“Advanced biofuels are a solution for transport that cannot use electricity as a source of energy, like heavy road, air and sea transport,” added Brufau.

He said that up to 85% of net carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by using biofuels.

