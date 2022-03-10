2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 160,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 160,000

Beautiful apartment completely renovated and in very good condition. Ideal for the whole family or if you are looking for a quiet and private place. This apartment is located on the lower floor of the complex, a very pleasant residential to walk and very well located, as it is only 11 minutes walk from the beach of La Fustera and close to shops, restaurants and supermarkets. It has very pleasant and open views to the sea. It consists of two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom, open kitchen, large living / dining room, open terrace, air conditioning hot / cold, aluminum windows and… See full property details