THOUSANDS of truck drivers across Spain began a strike on Monday in protest at poor working conditions that have been worsened by the rise of petrol prices.

The strikes are organised by the Plataforma para la defensa del sector de transporte de Mercancía por carretera which called for drivers to begin the strike at midnight on Sunday night in all parts of Spain with an estimated 85% of the nation’s truckers taking part in the industrial action.

Truckers have vowed to strike indefinitely until an agreement can be struck with the Spanish government to improve conditions.

Spain’s minister of transport, Raquel Sanchez, said: “The situation is under control but it is not the best time to go on strikes.”

“The strikes will have an impact,” she added.

The transport sector wants a meeting with prime minister Pedro Sanchez to demand his government slash taxes on petrol.

