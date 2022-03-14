THE Rolling Stones have confirmed that their first stop on their upcoming European tour will be Madrid where they will play at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The rock legends will play the June 1 concert in Spain’s capital to kick off their summer tour of 14 gigs across 10 countries.

The announcement of the ‘Sixty’ tour to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the Rolling Stones was made with a post on the band’s official twitter account.

The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together-Mick, Keith & Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer including 2 shows at London’s BST Hyde Park:https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 pic.twitter.com/qQDZfDc96K — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 14, 2022

Venues were announced in a video of Europe with cities, including Madrid marked with the band’s iconic logo.

The tour includes gigs in Milan, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and London.

The Rolling Stones last played in Madrid in 2014 with a concert at the Santiago Bernabeu as part of the ‘14 on Fire Tour’.

This will be the first European tour since the death of the band’s legendary drummer Charlie Watts, who died last August at the age of 80.

During the ‘No Filter Tour’ which took place across the US during the end of 2021, multi-instrumentalist Steve Jordan, member of X-Pensive Winos stepped in to fill the gap left by Watts.

Tickets are not on sale yet but details of the tour can be found at the official website HERE.

