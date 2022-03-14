THE first baby has been born in Spain to a Ukrainian refugee who fled the Russian invasion of her country.

Mariia, 44, arrived in Javea last week to stay with her sister Natalia who has been in the area for 20 years.

Mariia gave birth to a boy weighing just under three kilos on Friday afternoon.

Denia Hospital said that mother and son are in ‘perfect condition’.

Mother and son doing well at Denia Hospital

Mariia decided to leave Ukraine after Russian aircraft started bombing hospitals.

She went by train to the Polish border where he brother-in-law and nephew were waiting for her.

They then travelled some 3,000 kilometres by car to Javea, where Mariia arrived on March 7.

She was admitted to hospital on Thursday but was not alone.

Mariia was helped with translation by Alla Smolyn who has worked in the hospital’s admission department for over five years.

With men having to remain in Ukraine, Mariia still had regular video contact with her husband before and after the birth of their baby boy, who has yet to be named.

MARIIA IN CONTACT WITH HER HUSBAND(Ribera Salud image)

The Cruz Roja in Javea has appealed for donations to help the new parent and her son.

They also want general non-perishable food supplies for Ukrainian refugees arriving in the area.

