Apartment Les Cases d'Alcanar, Tarragona 3 beds 1 baths € 99,000

Spectacular apartment with 3 bedrooms, kitchen, large living room with balcony and 1 beautiful bathroom, It is delivered fully furnished (high quality furniture purchased in La Senia) and with appliances except for some pictures, an armchair and personal belongings. In the center of the Casas de Alcanar just 300 meters from the sea, really nice and tastefully renovated apartment. Very good opportunity… See full property details