A MOROCCAN father was arrested after he allegedly locked up his 10-year-old son in a small bedroom inside a Malaga home, police said.

The 47-year-old man was charged with child neglect and false imprisonment, agents from the Area for the Protection of Minors (APROME) confirmed.

Authorities learned of the living conditions the boy was allegedly subjected to last October and the case was monitored closely.

Detectives were then granted a court order to gain access to the property on January 25, 2022.

Once inside they found the boy ‘isolated’ and ‘cloistered’ in a room inside his own home.

After talking with the boy, the minor stated that he had not left his room for a year except to go to the bathroom and said that he spent most of his time playing video games and watching television, without interacting with anyone else.

These statements were corroborated by the minor’s aunt and her son, who, despite living in the same address as the minor, said that it was common for months to pass without seeing the child as he stayed in his room all the time.

The judicial authority has issued a restraining order, prohibiting the father from being able to contact his son. The 47-year-old man has also had his passport withdrawn and been banned from leaving the country.

His son is currently undergoing examinations to determine the extent of the emotional and psychological damage suffered.

READ ALSO: