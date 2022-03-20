WITH news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people all across the world want to help – and so does Annie Rose from Marbella.

The Spanish brand designer has recently launched a collection of art prints to raise money for those suffering in Ukraine.

The idea stemmed from watching the news coverage day in day out.

“I have been practically glued to the news recently and like many others, I’m finding it impossible to switch off and continue with normal life,” Annie told the Olive Press.

You can purchase the prints through Instagram or Etsy

“I launched some polls on social media to see how others were feeling and it started a conversation about how people want to help but don’t know where to start.”

This is why she made her mind up and chose prints to make a difference.

“I feel that art and visual cues can be so powerful in dark times and I wanted to create something that enabled people to make a statement while raising money.”

Among the prints, there is something for every taste.

The collection ranges from the powerful message ‘No More War’ over a localised print with two palm trees above the lettering ‘Costa del Sol’ to the classic blue-yellow heart which is the most popular one so far.

The prints can be purchased via Instagram @printsforukraine, or via Etsy, Support Ukraine Shop/ prints for Ukraine, for little more than €3.

“We have sold a few dozen via our Etsy shop and a good number of direct orders too,” she said.

(Image: Official Instagram account of @printsforukraine)

“We are incredibly grateful for every single person who has shown their support by shopping with us.”

Annie encourages people to purchase prints from the shop as all profits from the Etsy shop are donated to Unicef to help provide children and their families in Ukraine with essential items.

“Prints for Ukraine is a way to show people that no matter how small your donation is, you can make a positive impact.,” the artist explained.

“Our prints retail at less than a cup of coffee and together, customers have raised enough money to help pay for an entire medical kit for a health worker.”

With her project, the Spanish graphic designer is on a mission: “We want to show people that the tiniest donation can stretch a long way if we all just do our bit.”

