FOR three-times Oscar nominee Carlos Saura, it was a busy but rewarding weekend.

The 90-year-old opened his photographic exhibition in Torremolinos’ Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre last Friday.

The Spanish film director, photographer and writer, travelled to the Costa del Sol to inaugurate the very special exhibition.

Carlos Saula in January 2020 at his ‘Flamenco’ exhibition in La Malagueta

It shows 60 photographs, taken during rehearsals and filming of his films and theatre plays, including Bodas de Sangre (1981), Carmen (1983), Flamenco (1995) and more.

The photographs under the theme “Flamenco” combine in an exhibition curated by his daughter Anna Saura, who was by his side at the exhibition opening.

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, was also in attendance and praised Saura for his work.

“Outstanding personalities of this industry have passed this land, on both sides of the screen. This is why I believe that this exhibition here in Torremolinos is very special,” she said.

Saura’s career has indeed been of remarkable nature. Born on 4 January 1932 in Aragon, he grew up in Madrid and began his career in 1955 making documentary shorts.

Saura soon got to sit in the director’s chair when he started directing feature films while teaching at the Official School of Cinematography of Madrid in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Saura in Malaga on 2020 for his ‘Flamenco’ exhibition

In the 1980s, the Spanish director was in the spotlight for his Flamenco trilogy (Bodas De Sangre, Carmen and El Amor Brujo) which were the inspiration for this year’s exhibition.

Saura has received countless awards for his work after decades in the industry.

In 1981 he received the Golden Bear in Berlin and a BAFTA for Best Non-English Language Film in 1985. There was also a Goya for Best Director in 1991 and a 2004 European Film Award for Lifetime Achievement among his collection of trophies.

Last weekend he was the special guest at the 25th Malaga Film Festival where he was presented with the ‘Biznaga de Honor’ award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Spanish cinema.

