A TEACHER arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting children has been found dead at a house in Sevilla.

The 45-year-old’s body was discovered at his home by his parents on Friday morning (March 18).

On March 9 the primary school teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse following two separate allegations from pupils aged 15 and six.

The 15-year-old girl said the teacher ‘sexually abused her and hid his criminal behaviour under the guise of a game, and took advantage of her using his position of superiority and trust’ during the 2015/16 academic year.

Another minor, aged six, was the ‘victim of similar events’ with the same ‘modus operandi’ in 2017, police said.

He was released on bail as part of the investigations, but before a decision was made on whether he would be jailed he died.

Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

