2 bedroom Villa for sale in Arona - € 125,000

Villa Arona, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

Ref: 54497 Incredible house in Arona, in the area of La Estrella. Close to different services such as clinic, supermarkets. A few minutes from the beach and protected natural areas. It has 150 m2, in very good condition. Upon entering you will find a spacious and bright living-dining room, with its sofa that invites you to enjoy this space. The American-style kitchen, furnished in white. It has 2 comfortable bedrooms. It has 2 fully equipped bathrooms with a shower tray. In addition, it offers autonomous solar panels, reserve water tanks of 1300 liters; internet, TV; gas stove, refrigerator +… See full property details