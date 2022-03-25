2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Salobrena - € 230,000

Townhouse Salobreña, Granada 2 beds 2 baths € 230,000

Spectacular country house for sale in Salobreña. Property for sale in Salobreña. Painted in white, this beautiful village on the coast of Granada is characterized by its Arab influence and its Andalusian charm, its beautiful streets and its famous Arab castle. Its coastal location allows us to enjoy the beach but at the same time we can enjoy the ski station of Sierra Nevada just 1 hour and 20 minutes away. Also in the capital of Granada, 45 minutes away we find a small national and international airport and 60 minutes away we find the large airport of Malaga. The property is located in the… See full property details