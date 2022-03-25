SINCE Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante has welcomed 213 families fleeing from war in Ukraine.

Some 1,019 people, mostly women and children, have been directly supported by the local Church of Orihuela-Alicante, along with various municipal support services.

SAFE: Families being received by the Dioecese of Orihuela-Alicante

IMAGES: Provided by The Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante

So far, €125,000 has been raised, wholly to support the work of Cáritas in Ukraine and its borders.

Locally, aid has been focused on larger cities and coastal areas, where there are more Ukrainian communities.

The Bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, Monsignor Munilla, has made an appeal to the entire diocesan Church, via parish communities, to encourage families willing to welcome refugees into their homes.

Additionally, people who have empty houses that are willing to give them up to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

READ MORE: What is THB, how can it ruin refugees’ lives and what can be done to prevent it in Spain?