IF you’d invested $100,000 in January 2018 in funds tracking a global equity index, should you have sold up by now?

The data shows that if you panic-sold as the COVID-19 pandemic struck (February 2020) you’d have $107,000.

But if you held on until today, you’d have $150,000.

(This is based on the MSCI ACWI Index, which represents the performance of stock in 23 developed and 24 emerging markets.)

The year-to-date gains in 2022 make it seem we’re in a crisis yet again.

The S&P 500 is down 9.15%, the Nasdaq100 is down 15.4% and the MSCI World Index is down 17.2%

In times like this the words of financial columnist Morgan Housel are interesting.

“Every past market crash looks like an opportunity, but every future market crash looks like a risk,” he said.

History has proven that markets always rebound.

The Dow Jones, for example, has grown an average of 2.6% above pre-crisis levels within 18 weeks, according to the last major 50 events since the turn of the 20th century.

But of course, a rising index doesn’t mean that all stocks within it have grown.

For you to take advantage, you’ll need a wise investment plan in well diversified funds.

