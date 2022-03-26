OLIVE PRESS webmaster Kate Langshaw is thankfully used to the late nights of the media from her poker tournament days in Las Vegas.

Most of you readers won’t know her but she has worked at the Olive Press for seven years skulking under the bonnet.

She is the one that keeps the website ticking along, delivering the news to your social accounts and email inboxes on 365 days a year.

Grinding the nuts and bolts making sure everything online is running smoothly. Yes, it’s her fault for those lovely adverts you all love to click through so much! (AND can avoid if you join our paywall).

Kate has lived in Javea, on the Costa Blanca for 10 years and she couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Well, how did she get here?

It’s certainly been quite a journey and a challenging one.

She attended university in England a few years later than everyone else after a monotonous job kicked her into action wanting to do more with her life.

A computer software engineering course was definitely a challenge and there weren’t many women alongside her.

Despite working three part-time jobs on the side to pay for her course she managed to graduate and then set up her own website design company, working from home.

Meanwhile her weekend hobby led to 15 years of playing semi-professional poker alongside her fast-growing web business.

She got a sponsor and played in tournaments around the world, from Budapest to Las Vegas and even on Caribbean cruises.

But eventually she decided to settle down and moved to Spain, for no other reason than ‘why not?’.

She has continued to develop her web business and built a great new client base, as well as having a son, Lucas, who was born here.

As a single mother it has been quite a challenge juggling work and raising him. “It certainly changes your priorities and now my only focus is that I hope I am a positive role model and an inspiration to him.”

