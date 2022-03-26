SPAIN’S ultimate love pad has sold for a heart-fluttering €3.6million

The Mallorca villa used for the first two series of the wildly popular reality show Love Island has been snapped off the market.

The sprawling five-bedroom property, made famous by the ITV2 dating series, was sold to a mystery admirer two weeks ago after being put on sale last year.

A description of the property read: “This prestigious natural stone villa is visible from afar in the landscape close to Ses Salines. Beach life vibes are guaranteed at this uniquely stylish property with a sensational pool.

“Captivating sea views as far as the island of Carbrera and rooms bathed in light are just a couple of the outstanding design features of this unparalleled architectural jewel.”

The villa, located in the Santanyi region of the island, had an asking price of £3.1million (€3,724,991).

It seems the owners reduced their expectations, choosing the right match over cash, and accepted an offer of €3.6million.

But with a hefty price tag comes luxury living as the villa features an array of glam assets, including a whirlpool in the garden and a sunny balcony terrace.

A description from sellers Engel and Volkers read: “Enter the ground floor to find an open living area, light and airy, promising superb views of the striking outdoor pool.

“Vast sliding glass doors can be completely slotted away to open up the space, creating a sense of boundless freedom.

“The four bedrooms on this level (each with an en-suite bathroom) face the garden.”

Upstairs boasts yet another living room with glass sliding doors, as well as a dining area, spacious kitchen – which has access to the balcony – and the ‘generously sized’ master bedroom, featuring its own dressing room and bathroom.

Our type on paper, the villa is a wonderful example of minimalist design with dazzling white walls, stone flooring, modern furnishings and underfloor heating.

Sexy singles match up in Mallorca

Elsewhere around the villa, there’s an outdoor barbecue area and plenty of sun loungers too – ex-Islander Nathan Massey even popped the question to Cara De La Hoyde there. The pair won the second season of the show in 2016 before returning to rent out the villa two years later to get engaged.

Indeed plenty permatanned Insta-honeys cosied up in a villa in search of fame, or love, for the 2015 and 2016 series before bosses moved contestants to a remote finca near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, on the quieter northeast side of Mallorca, which has been used since.

However, bosses have confirmed they are hunting for a new villa for the 2022 series in a bid to spice up the show.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, told PA Media how the ‘marvellous’ new mansion will make for a ‘great’ eighth series.

He revealed of the sprawling property: “We didn’t own it. We rented it and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy.

“It is going to be marvellous. Yes, it is going to be in Mallorca. It is going to be a great one [series].”

